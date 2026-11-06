💰 Memphis Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $100K+ Paths

Memphis is busy hiring in accounting and finance right now, from entry-level AP to senior leadership. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s a solid mix of nonprofit, corporate, and construction/utility roles to explore.

Employer: Hyperion Solutions

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Tech-driven elevator/vertical transportation company. Lead accounting for their distribution business: month-end close, GL, A/P, A/R, cash flow, budgeting, and process improvements while partnering closely with the Corporate Controller and GM.

Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – ALSAC

Location: Memphis, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mission-driven nonprofit role supporting the fundraising arm of St. Jude. Handle reconciliations, journal entries, audit workpapers, and help with budgets, with strong benefits including 401(k) with 7% employer contribution, generous PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role focused on state and local tax and incentives at a global manufacturing company. Prepare sales/use and property tax filings, incentives reporting, complex cost entries, and balance sheet recs using advanced Excel and ERP tools.

(Also listed on Indeed; same position.)

Employer: Park National Bank

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-focused banking role for those with 5+ years commercial lending experience. Source business, structure and close loans, manage a portfolio (renewals, covenants, construction monitoring), and travel to meet customers and prospects.

Employer: Tennessee Valley Public Power Association, Inc.

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum $145,392; Midpoint $181,750.40

Senior utility-sector finance leader. Own annual business plans, rates and revenue management, budgeting, forecasting, grant monitoring, and financial systems while leading a team and advising top leadership on strategy and risk.

Employer: Sons of Liberty Construction

Location: Remote (U.S.) – travel up to 40%; Memphis-focused posting

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$200,000 base + potential 10% increase after 90 days

High-impact construction finance role building the financial backbone of a fast-growing industrial contractor. Lead multi-entity construction accounting (WIP, job costing, ASC 606), treasury and cash forecasting, internal controls, and an accounting team across energy and infrastructure projects.

Employer: Butler Snow LLP

Location: Memphis, TN (in-office; also hiring in Ridgeland & Birmingham)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Law firm AP role reviewing invoices/expenses, handling 1099 support, and vendor W-9s. Strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and free parking.

Employer: Youth Villages

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

AP role at a large nonprofit serving children and families. Manage invoices, records, and vendor relationships with room to grow, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and clear advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Memphis employers are moving fast on strong finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.