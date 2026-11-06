🎁 Free Finds Around Memphis — Mattresses, Plants & More

Memphis neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from mattresses to plants and more. If you need to furnish a room or freshen up your space, these local freebies might help.

Item: Wood bathroom doors

Condition: Not stated, being put out for pickup

Location: Foxdale, Memphis, TN (on the curb)

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is putting wood bathroom doors out on the curb on 11/6 at 8am. If you’re updating a bathroom or need doors for a project, this could be a good free find. Plan to arrive close to the set-out time so they’re still there.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Chair, rolling cart, and table

Condition: Not stated; being cleared from storage

Location: 5012 Verosa, Normandy Meadows East, Memphis, TN (on the curb)

Source: nextdoor.com

This curb alert includes a chair, a rolling cart, and a table set out at 5012 Verosa. The neighbor is cleaning out storage, so these are likely project pieces or extras. Great for a garage, craft room, or starter furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two twin mattresses

Condition: Described as clean, used for a short time

Location: Daybreak, Bartlett, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has two clean twin mattresses that were only used for a short time and are no longer needed. Perfect for kids’ rooms, guest beds, or a dorm-style setup. You’ll need a vehicle that can safely carry two twin mattresses.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 7 Boston ferns

Condition: Described as healthy, green, perfect for decoration

Location: 588 Lynncrest, Highpoint Terrace, Memphis, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

There are 7 free healthy green Boston ferns available at 588 Lynncrest. The poster notes they’re perfect for decoration and need to be kept inside for the winter. Great way to add some greenery to your home without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King size mattress, box springs, and frame

Condition: Described as very good and clean; mattress cover kept on; no pets on the bed

Location: Cherry Valley, Memphis, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full king-size bed setup: mattress, box springs, and frame. The poster says the mattress is very good and clean, with a cover used all the time and no pets allowed on the bed. You will need a truck or similar vehicle to pick up all the pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Memphis tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.