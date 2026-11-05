🚚 Memphis Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings From $19/hr to $160K

Memphis is buzzing with logistics and warehouse work right now, from entry-level dock roles to six-figure leadership and sourcing jobs. If you like fast-paced days and keeping freight, parts, or inventory moving, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help unload trucks, sort freight by department, and stage inventory so the overnight team can stock fast. Physical role (lifting up to 50+ lbs) with store discounts and part-time benefits.

Employer: Global Cellulose Fibers

Location: Memphis, TN 38197 (Corporate office, Poplar Ave)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $121,000 – $161,300/year

Lead high-value sourcing (often $1M+ purchases) for manufacturing services and MRO/capital. Great fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing/purchasing, strong negotiation skills, and want strategic, global category ownership.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $19.00/hour

Handle import paperwork, data entry, and customs classifications with paid training provided. Good entry into international logistics if you’re detail-focused and comfortable with high-volume computer work.

Employer: Aston Carter (onsite with client)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite

Pay: $50,000 – $60,000/year

Support purchasing, inventory control, and supplier follow-up in a fast-paced environment. Nice option if you have 1–2 years in purchasing/supply chain and solid Excel skills; includes health, dental, vision, retirement, and a quarterly bonus.

Employer: XPO

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Supervise LTL freight operations, hourly staff, and safety/compliance across multiple shifts. Comes with day-one health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and incentive plan—good for someone with 2+ years in warehouse/transport and leadership experience.

Employer: Grainger

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week), field-based

Pay: $19.86 – $24.81/hour

Support customer inventory programs (KeepStock), fix vending machines, and help organize product on-site. Benefits start day one, including medical, PTO (prorated), and 401(k) contribution.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Not listed

Lead employees in complex sort or yard functions on night operations. Requires current FedEx handler experience and ability to work in a loud, time-sensitive environment with frequent lifting.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.78/hour

Move freight across the dock using forklifts and pallet jacks, secure loads, and handle paperwork. Good for those comfortable with heavy lifting and working in a busy, sometimes outdoor dock setting.

Employer: IMC LOGISTICS

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Plan and support daily truck and driver operations (6am–6pm, Mon–Fri), manage tracking, rail billing, and driver pay reviews. Strong fit if you know trucking/intermodal and can juggle dispatch, customer updates, and DOT compliance.

Employer: Alo

Location: Based near Memphis, TN (DC in Southaven, MS)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Pay: Not listed

Own end-to-end operations for a high-volume e‑commerce distribution center—labor, automation, safety, budget, and peak planning. Ideal for someone with 8–12+ years in fulfillment leadership and experience with WMS/automation.

Employer: S.P. Richards

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.35/hour, up to $22.20 after 12 months

Pick customer orders using voice picking and RF scanners on a Mon–Fri 4pm–1am shift. Physical warehouse role with frequent lifting up to 60 lbs and use of pallet jacks and forklifts.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Hyundai of Covington Pike

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not specified)

Support the service department by sourcing parts, managing inventory, and helping customers and techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), ESPP, and vehicle discounts—great if you know automotive parts.

Employer: MVision Trucking LLC (Allegiant Intermodal)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: From $50,000/year, paid weekly

Run the dispatch board for container moves and own safety/compliance (DQ files, HOS, CSA, claims). Monday–Friday schedule within a 6am–7pm window, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Southeastern Freight Lines

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, third shift

Pay: $29.70 – $34.50/hour (varies by experience/location)

Load/unload LTL freight, operate forklifts and other dock equipment, and handle hazmat correctly. Strong pay for experienced dock or forklift operators comfortable on overnight shifts.

Employer: Blumaq Corporation

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support purchasing by processing POs, talking with suppliers, and keeping records up to date. Good entry role if you have basic Office skills and bilingual English/Spanish.

Employer: IMC LOGISTICS

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Schedule and enter delivery orders, handle rail billing and customs-related steps, and prepare customer tracking reports. Best for someone who knows port/rail operations and trucking and likes customer-facing coordination work.

Employer: EVERSANA

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, people leader

Pay: Range not listed (U.S. salary band varies by location)

Lead warehouse teams in a healthcare/3PL setting, focusing on safety, SOP/cGMP compliance, and productivity. Great if you have 1–5 years of warehouse leadership and want to grow in life sciences logistics.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: 3276 Democrat Rd, Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Mid-shift Mon–Fri 11:30am–8:00pm loading/unloading trailers, staging freight, and scanning parts. Includes PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and a $125 boot allowance after 90 days.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have several related openings in Memphis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.