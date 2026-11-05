🔬 Memphis Science Jobs: Multiple St. Jude Roles Paying $80K+

Memphis is buzzing with lab and research roles, especially at St. Jude. If you’re into cutting‑edge science with real patient impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral Fellow

Salary: Not listed

Work in Dr. Jian Xu’s lab in Pathology and the Center of Excellence for Leukemia Studies, studying how genetic, epigenetic, and metabolic pathways drive stem cell development, blood disorders, and childhood cancers. You’ll use single-cell multiomics, metabolomics, CRISPR tools, and preclinical models to find new therapeutic targets; PhD and strong background in hematology/oncology, metabolism, or molecular biology required.

Employer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (via CHEManager International listing)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (via CHEManager International listing) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Scientist: $86,320 – $154,960; Senior Scientist: $104,000 – $186,160 per year

Bench-focused role in Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences, running LC-MS/MS bioanalysis, in vitro DMPK/ADME assays, and in vivo PK studies to support small-molecule drug discovery. Great fit if you want hands-on work (not just managing CROs) and have solid experience with PK, preclinical formulations, and DMPK workflows.

Employer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,320 – $154,960 per year

Lead your own project in the Optical Imaging and Spectroscopy (OIS) Lab in the Department of Imaging Sciences, building label-free optical imaging and computational microscopy tools for clinical imaging, slide-free histology, organoids, and more. Ideal if you bring PhD-level experience in imaging, optics, or computational methods plus skills in MATLAB/Python and AI/ML for imaging.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to match your skills to the team’s needs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.