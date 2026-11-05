🚔 Memphis public safety jobs with multiple openings this month

Memphis has a lot happening in public safety right now—from stadium events to federal law enforcement and EMS. If you’re looking to protect people and keep the city running safely, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14/hour

Work events at Liberty Stadium, help with bag checks, access control, and crowd safety, and get daily or weekly pay plus flexible scheduling.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Support disaster response and CBRN defense, earn while you train, and access GI Bill, tuition help, retirement benefits, and possible bonuses.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, unarmed

Pay: $17.85/hour

Patrol a logistics/distribution site, control access, and respond to incidents with a steady afternoon–evening schedule and benefits including medical, dental, vision, and retirement plan.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hour

Lead a team across multiple shifts, monitor security systems, and respond to incidents with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and free uniform; TN security license and driver’s license required.

Employer: GardaWorld Federal Services

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (listed as part-time in feed, role states full-time)

Pay: $33.48/hour + canine stipend & daily care pay

Work with a bomb-detection dog at shopping malls, armed and licensed, with company vehicle provided and all canine costs covered while you maintain certifications and handle client-facing security.

Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (Memphis branch)

(Memphis branch) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, sworn federal police

Salary: $61,500 + 10% shift differential for evenings/nights

Protect Federal Reserve facilities with full arrest powers, operate advanced security systems, and get strong benefits including pension, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 24/7 onsite fitness center.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Armed, on-site

Patrol hospital grounds, respond to disturbances and alarms, and escort staff and patients; TN armed guard training/certification and driver’s license required, with extra training like de‑escalation and CPR supported.

Employer: Day & Zimmermann – ECM

Location: TVA Allen Plant, Memphis, TN

Type: Project-based (9–12 months)

Salary range: $54,000 – $154,000

Lead safety on a major power project with daily inspections, OSHA compliance, and incident investigations, plus full benefits and paid leave for an experienced safety pro with OSHA 30+.

Employer: Not listed (local security firm)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Armed, in-person

Pay: $20 – $25/hour

Patrol sites, secure entrances, respond to threats, and write incident reports; armed security license, driver’s license, and ability to do foot patrols required, with a flexible schedule.

Employer: St. Michaels Security

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Armed, in-person

Pay: $24 – $25/hour

Provide visible armed security, respond to emergencies, and write clear reports, with flexible scheduling and preference for candidates with CPR/AED and prior security or military experience.

Employer: Phelps Security, Inc.

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, armed supervisor

Pay: From $17/hour

Supervise officers across multiple sites, handle inspections and incident response, and support scheduling, with health, dental, vision, and life insurance; must be armed, have your own weapon, and a clean MVR.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Help customers move hazardous materials safely by interpreting IATA/ICAO and DOT rules, using FedEx systems, and keeping shipments compliant; 3+ years customer contact or hazmat experience required. Application deadline is 5:00 PM CST, November 11, 2026.

Employer: City of Memphis – Fire Services

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, 24-hour shifts (56 hrs/week)

Salary: $70,951.40/year

Serve as a firefighter–paramedic, running EMS calls, fighting fires, and operating rescue tools, with state Paramedic license required and strong physical standards.

Employer: City of Memphis – Police Department

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, lateral entry

Salary: $66,974.96/year

For experienced, POST‑certified officers: join MPD as a lateral, complete academy training, and move into patrol work with full enforcement duties and city benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts in Memphis right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.