🎓 Multiple Memphis Teaching & Classroom Roles Hiring Now

Memphis schools are busy hiring right now, especially for folks who love working directly with kids. If you’ve got classroom experience or want to grow in education, these are worth a look.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role covers a variety of grade levels and subjects, all focused on helping students grow academically, socially, and emotionally. You’ll plan lessons, manage your own classroom, assess student progress, and work closely with families and support staff.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, proper endorsement for the grade/subject, and a valid Tennessee teaching certificate. Must meet “highly qualified” standards.

Employer: Porter-Leath

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $26.00/hour

Lead a Head Start classroom of preschoolers (ages 3–5) as their primary teacher and caregiver. You’ll use research-based curriculum, support children with and without special needs, and partner closely with families through home visits and goal-setting.

Requirements: Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education or related field and 2+ years experience with preschoolers. CPR/First Aid and non-profit experience are a plus.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support special education teachers and students with disabilities so the classroom runs smoothly. You’ll help prep materials, assist with lessons, supervise students around the school, and reinforce learning one-on-one or in small groups.

Requirements: Associate’s degree, 48+ college credit hours, or a passing ParaPro Assessment score. Experience with children in an educational setting is preferred; CPR/First Aid certification required or must be obtained.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are several similar openings behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.