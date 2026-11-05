🚧 Several Skilled Trades Openings Around Memphis Construction Scene

Memphis is busy with big builds right now, from data centers to highway stops. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these skilled trades roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bay Ltd.

Bay Ltd. Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support licensed electricians with installing, maintaining, and repairing wiring, equipment, and fixtures on active job sites. Great fit if you already have 3–5 years’ apprentice experience and an electrical apprentice license, and don’t mind outdoor work and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Bay Ltd.

Bay Ltd. Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Take the lead on installing and troubleshooting electrical systems for machines, equipment, and buildings. You’ll use a wide range of tools, read blueprints, and handle repairs, so this is ideal if you have 3+ years as an electrician and an NCCER or journeyman license.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work in a fast-paced shop handling tire sales, removal, and replacement for commercial vehicles, plus basic facility upkeep. No experience needed—Love’s offers paid training, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same details; roles appear to be the same position.)

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)

Location: Memphis, TN (data center project; future sites across the U.S.)

(data center project; future sites across the U.S.) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior role leading HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and mechanical systems for a major data center build. Best for someone with 5+ years managing data center or mission-critical construction, strong vendor management skills, and flexibility to work evenings/weekends and travel as projects move.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to more chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.