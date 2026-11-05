🏗️ Memphis engineering jobs with multiple high-paying roles

Memphis is busy building and upgrading plants, power systems, and smart buildings right now. If you’re an engineer or tech who likes solving real-world problems, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Mechanical Systems Company, LLC

Mechanical Systems Company, LLC Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$150,000 total (salary + bonuses)

Lead and grow a Building Automation Systems division—own revenue targets, guide engineers and techs, and shape strategy. Strong BAS/controls background and leadership experience required; comes with solid benefits, vehicle allowance, and clear path into senior leadership.

Employer: Buckman

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a chemical batch plant installing, troubleshooting, and calibrating electrical, instrumentation, and control systems. Good fit if you have a few years of industrial E&I experience and like keeping motors, VFDs, PLC/DCS, and safety systems running reliably.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Field-based around Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.35–$49.92/hour, benefits day one

Field role commissioning and servicing HVAC/DDC control systems at customer sites. Great if you’ve got 3–5 years in HVAC/controls, like being on the road, and want strong benefits plus steady overtime potential.

Employer: Kuka Systems GMBH Branch Office Paris (supporting Swisslog Healthcare)

(supporting Swisslog Healthcare) Location: Memphis, TN (travel 30–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000–$66,000 base + overtime/on-call + vehicle benefit & fuel card

Service and maintain hospital transport automation systems (electro-mechanical). Ideal if you have 1–3 years field service experience, can read schematics, and don’t mind on-call work and travel.

Employer: HDR

Location: Memphis, TN (with flexible/remote options across TN/KY)

(with flexible/remote options across TN/KY) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of substation engineers on power and data center projects—mix of project delivery, client-facing work, and mentoring. Requires an engineering degree and several years in the power market, ideally with a PE and consulting background.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Improve production lines through process design, Lean projects, and hands-on problem solving. Great for early-to-mid career engineers with CAD skills, some Lean/CI experience, and interest in electronics or mechanical assembly.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior test engineering role leading complex electronic test systems (ICT, functional, system-level) in high-volume manufacturing. Best for someone with 10+ years in test engineering who wants to set strategy, mentor others, and own customer-facing technical work.

Employer: Draslovka

Location: Memphis, TN Plant

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (level and pay based on experience)

High-impact process technology role supporting sodium cyanide production, major capital projects, and process safety. Suits a chemical/mechanical engineer with ~10+ years in chemical manufacturing and strong experience in solids handling and PSM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.