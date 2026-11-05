💰 Memphis Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $70K+ Options

Memphis is busy hiring in accounting and finance right now, from hands-on project roles to big-firm audit and tax careers. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Robert Half (placement for client)

Robert Half (placement for client) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support general ledger, month-end close, P&L reporting, and budgeting in a fast-paced environment. Good fit if you like detailed reconciliations, improving processes, and explaining numbers to non-accountants.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Memphis, TN (hybrid with travel up to 50%)

(hybrid with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,350 – $201,500 base, plus potential annual incentive

base, plus potential annual incentive Application deadline: 01/03/2027

Lead IT control audits, SOC reports, and cyber/cloud risk reviews for large clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in IT audit or external audit and want manager-level responsibility with a Big Four firm.

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Memphis, TN (serving projects across the Southeast)

(serving projects across the Southeast) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Partner with project managers on job costing, WIP, forecasting, and profitability for mechanical/electrical/HVAC construction projects. Great if you have 3+ years in construction finance and like being close to operations, not just in the back office.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Memphis, TN (100% in-office)

(100% in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $70,000

Oversee projects across Treasury, AP, and AR and help improve financial operations for a global real estate leader. Good match if you have 3–5 years in AP/AR/treasury, strong Excel skills, and like cross-functional project work without direct people management.

Employer: Regions Financial

Location: Memphis, TN (Poplar Main) , mostly onsite

, mostly onsite Type: Full-time , overtime-eligible

, overtime-eligible Salary range (target): $44,412.50 – $54,406.50

Handle monthly investor reporting, reconciliations, and remittances for mortgage loan portfolios (Freddie Mac and private investors). Good for someone with 2+ years of loan servicing who likes detailed reconciliations and clear deadlines.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in the US (Memphis candidates welcome; hybrid client-serving role)

(Memphis candidates welcome; hybrid client-serving role) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US): $81,900 – $135,100 base (higher ranges in select markets)

Work on hedge fund, private equity, and mutual fund tax for EY’s Financial Services Organization. Great if you have 2–3+ years of tax or financial services experience and want national-level asset management exposure while staying based in Memphis.

Employer: TriNet

Location: Memphis, TN (preferred; in-office)

(preferred; in-office) Type: Full-time

Hourly pay range (Memphis): $21.01 – $28.37

Support clients by assembling and shipping payrolls, handling mail, and processing payroll-related materials. A good entry-level role if you have strong data entry skills, like organized, hands-on office work, and want to grow in HR/payroll.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Memphis is a great place to level up your finance career right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.