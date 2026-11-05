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Memphis
🛒 Memphis Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles From $13–$28/hr
3 days ago
Memphis has a busy retail and customer service scene right now, from big box stores to call centers and museums. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time, full-time, and temp roles open.
Retail Associate (Contract)
- Employer: Compunnel Inc.
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
This role blends customer help on the sales floor with stocking, picking, packing, and shipping orders. Good fit if you’re organized, like variety, and don’t mind working behind the scenes as well as with shoppers.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 6335
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced retail role for someone with 3–5 years automotive parts experience. You’ll help DIY customers troubleshoot car issues, manage key-holder duties, and handle inventory while using your deep parts knowledge.
Retail Customer Service Associate (Store Consultant)
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay + benefits listed on site)
You’ll help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping, plus run POS and operate print equipment. Great if you like a mix of tech, customer service, and hands-on work.
Health & Beauty Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #950
- Location: 8400 US Highway 64, Bartlett, TN 38133
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums
Stock and merchandise health and beauty products, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and Live Better U tuition program.
Guest Services Representative (Museum)
- Employer: Robert Half (contract role)
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Temporary/Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Front-facing museum role where you greet visitors, guide them through exhibits, and share info about Civil Rights history. Ideal if you enjoy public speaking, standing posts, and weekend work.
Retail Reset Merchandiser – SuperLo
- Employer: CROSSMARK
- Location: Memphis, TN 38106
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $14/hour + mileage & paid drive time
You’ll reset and stock grocery sections to planograms, do new item cut-ins, and visit multiple stores (daytime, Mon–Thu). Good for early birds who like independent work and light travel.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.27–$20.34/hour
Lead store operations, drive sales, train associates, and handle community outreach. Best for someone with retail management experience who’s ready to own a store’s results.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2322
- Location: 577 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38018
- Type: Full-time (Overnight)
- Salary: $15–$28/hour + potential premiums
Keep fresh meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe on overnight shifts. Includes Walmart benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.
Retail Customer Service Cashier
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)
Fast-paced cashier role at a travel stop: run the register, keep areas clean, and help travelers. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.
Customer Service Rep (5450) – 550 S. Highland
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take phone and in-person orders, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean. Good entry-level job if you’re at least 16 and like a busy, team-based environment.
Third Keyholder
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 2711 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Part-time leadership role where you ring up customers, stock, and help open/close the store when managers are out. Nice step up if you have some retail experience and want keyholder duties.
Customer Service Associate II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 500 Tillman St, Memphis, TN 38112
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, clean, and jump on the register as needed. Good fit if you like staying busy and don’t mind lifting 30–50 lbs.
Retail Customer Service Cashier
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (same role as above via Indeed)
Same fast-paced cashier position with cleaning, food safety checks, and cross-training in other departments. Strong growth path in a large, family-owned company.
Temporary Merchandising Associate
- Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)
- Location: 3001 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN
- Type: Part-time / Temporary
- Salary: $13–$13.50/hour
Help keep the store looking great, ring customers up, and support merchandising and recovery. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide benefits menu depending on hours.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15–$19/hour
Front-end role running the register, stocking, helping customers, and sometimes photo/web pickup. Offers employee discount, PTO (with 30-hr week), 401(k), and health benefits for eligible team members.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 3271 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38116
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, and flexible schedules. You’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store and lot clean.
Member Services Representative
- Employer: Health Net (Credit Union)
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15–$16/hour
Work in-branch helping members with deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and questions. Requires 1 year banking or credit union experience and offers 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Leasing Agent
- Employer: Asden Management – Greenbrook at Shelby Farms
- Location: Memphis, TN 38134
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as very competitive + commission)
Handle the full leasing cycle for a large apartment community, from tours and applications to move-in paperwork and resident service. Requires 2+ years residential leasing experience and offers commissions and full benefits.
Store PRO
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the go-to person for retail and wholesale auto parts customers, using catalog tools and POS to find the right parts. Good for someone with or without prior auto experience who’s eager to learn.
Client Information Specialist – Call Center Support
- Employer: EVERSANA
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by location/experience)
Call center role supporting healthcare and life sciences clients: handle phone/email/chat, process orders, manage issues, and work with cross-functional teams. Best for someone with 2+ years contact center/order management experience and strong Excel/Outlook skills.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Memphis roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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