🛒 Memphis Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles From $13–$28/hr

Memphis has a busy retail and customer service scene right now, from big box stores to call centers and museums. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time, full-time, and temp roles open.

Employer: Compunnel Inc.

Compunnel Inc. Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role blends customer help on the sales floor with stocking, picking, packing, and shipping orders. Good fit if you’re organized, like variety, and don’t mind working behind the scenes as well as with shoppers.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced retail role for someone with 3–5 years automotive parts experience. You’ll help DIY customers troubleshoot car issues, manage key-holder duties, and handle inventory while using your deep parts knowledge.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay + benefits listed on site)

You’ll help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping, plus run POS and operate print equipment. Great if you like a mix of tech, customer service, and hands-on work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #950

Location: 8400 US Highway 64, Bartlett, TN 38133

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums

Stock and merchandise health and beauty products, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and Live Better U tuition program.

Employer: Robert Half (contract role)

(contract role) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Temporary/Contract

Salary: Not listed

Front-facing museum role where you greet visitors, guide them through exhibits, and share info about Civil Rights history. Ideal if you enjoy public speaking, standing posts, and weekend work.

Employer: CROSSMARK

Location: Memphis, TN 38106

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14/hour + mileage & paid drive time

You’ll reset and stock grocery sections to planograms, do new item cut-ins, and visit multiple stores (daytime, Mon–Thu). Good for early birds who like independent work and light travel.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.27–$20.34/hour

Lead store operations, drive sales, train associates, and handle community outreach. Best for someone with retail management experience who’s ready to own a store’s results.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2322

Location: 577 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38018

Type: Full-time (Overnight)

Salary: $15–$28/hour + potential premiums

Keep fresh meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe on overnight shifts. Includes Walmart benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

Fast-paced cashier role at a travel stop: run the register, keep areas clean, and help travelers. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take phone and in-person orders, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean. Good entry-level job if you’re at least 16 and like a busy, team-based environment.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2711 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time leadership role where you ring up customers, stock, and help open/close the store when managers are out. Nice step up if you have some retail experience and want keyholder duties.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 500 Tillman St, Memphis, TN 38112

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, clean, and jump on the register as needed. Good fit if you like staying busy and don’t mind lifting 30–50 lbs.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (same role as above via Indeed)

Same fast-paced cashier position with cleaning, food safety checks, and cross-training in other departments. Strong growth path in a large, family-owned company.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 3001 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time / Temporary

Salary: $13–$13.50/hour

Help keep the store looking great, ring customers up, and support merchandising and recovery. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide benefits menu depending on hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Front-end role running the register, stocking, helping customers, and sometimes photo/web pickup. Offers employee discount, PTO (with 30-hr week), 401(k), and health benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3271 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38116

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, and flexible schedules. You’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store and lot clean.

Employer: Health Net (Credit Union)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$16/hour

Work in-branch helping members with deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and questions. Requires 1 year banking or credit union experience and offers 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Asden Management – Greenbrook at Shelby Farms

Location: Memphis, TN 38134

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as very competitive + commission)

Handle the full leasing cycle for a large apartment community, from tours and applications to move-in paperwork and resident service. Requires 2+ years residential leasing experience and offers commissions and full benefits.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to person for retail and wholesale auto parts customers, using catalog tools and POS to find the right parts. Good for someone with or without prior auto experience who’s eager to learn.

Employer: EVERSANA

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by location/experience)

Call center role supporting healthcare and life sciences clients: handle phone/email/chat, process orders, manage issues, and work with cross-functional teams. Best for someone with 2+ years contact center/order management experience and strong Excel/Outlook skills.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Memphis roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.