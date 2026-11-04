🎓 Memphis Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & School Roles

Memphis is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood centers to district leadership. If you like working with students and families, there’s a good mix of classroom and support roles open.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach specific grades/subjects and help students grow academically, socially, and emotionally. You’ll plan lessons, manage your classroom, assess student progress, and work closely with families and support staff. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, TN teaching certificate, and proper endorsement.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support students assigned to in-school suspension by keeping a quiet, structured space where they can complete classwork. You’ll track attendance, help with tutoring when needed, and manage behavior. High school diploma or equivalent required.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bridge the gap between home and school by training parents, supporting school staff, and coordinating family engagement programs. Great if you enjoy working with both adults and students to boost achievement. Bachelor’s degree plus related experience (or equivalent) required.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a secondary school day-to-day: supervise staff, support instruction, manage discipline, and handle budgets and programs. Ideal for experienced teachers ready to move into leadership. Requires a Master’s in Educational Administration/Supervision and TN admin certification, plus 3–5 years of teaching.

Employer: Porter-Leath

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the primary caregiver for infants and toddlers in an Early Head Start classroom. You’ll plan developmentally appropriate activities, support families, and help with home visits and parent conferences. Requires an Associate’s in Early Childhood or CDA with Infant/Toddler endorsement (Bachelor’s preferred) plus 2 years’ experience with ages 0–3.

Employer: Gestalt Community Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, 12-month

Start Date: Summer 2027

Salary: Not listed

Lead inclusive instruction across a 5-school network, focusing on students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and those needing extra support. You’ll coach teachers, guide RTI, and manage data systems to improve outcomes. Requires a TN teaching license with SPED and/or ESL endorsement and 5+ years of successful teaching.

Employer: Amrit Information Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

Location: Memphis, TN 38108

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Salary: $45,000 – $70,000 per year

Teach K–12 content with a focus on strong classroom management, lesson planning, and assessment. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of teaching experience and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Elite Child Care Center

Location: 5143 Yale Road, Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Salary: From $12.00/hour

Work with young children in a licensed childcare center, creating fun, age-appropriate lessons and keeping a safe, nurturing classroom. Requires 3+ years in a licensed childcare facility and offers perks like employee discount, professional development help, and a referral program.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.