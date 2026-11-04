🔬 Memphis science jobs: multiple high-paying research roles

Memphis is buzzing with lab work right now, especially in cancer and drug development. If you’re into bench science, imaging, or pharmacokinetics, there are some strong options here.

Employer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral fellowship

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on T‑cell–based therapies for pediatric solid and brain tumors, using genetic engineering to boost immune cell function. Great fit if you have a PhD in immunology/cell biology and experience with gene editing, flow cytometry, and murine tumor models.

Employer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral fellowship

Salary: Not listed

Join a leading cancer epigenetics lab studying SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes and how their mutations drive cancer. Ideal if you bring a PhD plus strong molecular biology, genetics/epigenetics, or cancer biology background and want top-tier mentoring and access to powerful core facilities.

Employer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Cell & Molecular Biology / Structural Biology)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Cell & Molecular Biology / Structural Biology) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral fellowship

Salary: From $72,529/year, exceeds NIH scale

Work at the interface of chromatin biology, condensate biophysics, and structural cell biology using cryo‑EM and cryo‑ET to study higher‑order genome organization. Comes with world‑class microscopes, $0‑premium health insurance, 7% retirement contribution, $2,500 annual travel allowance, relocation help, and strong career development support.

Employer: University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Location: Memphis, TN, US

Type: Full-time, Grant-funded through June 30, 2029

Salary: $4,600.33 – $5,250.00/month (approx. $55K–$63K/year)

Support small-molecule drug development with a focus on pharmacokinetics, PK/PD modeling, pharmacometrics, and LC‑MS/MS bioanalysis in animal models. Best for someone with a PhD in pharmacology/pharmaceutical sciences plus 5+ years PK research and LC‑MS experience, who also enjoys mentoring and running day‑to‑day lab operations.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and checking the full details—Memphis labs are growing fast and often keep strong CVs on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.