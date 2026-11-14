Melville is hot right now for senior sales and marketing pros, especially if you like strategy, client work, and strong earning potential.

Here are several standout roles worth a look:

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (plus annual discretionary bonus, benefits)

Lead big-picture commercial marketing and channel strategy to drive revenue and brand visibility for PwC’s Internal Firm Services. You’ll guide multiple work streams, mentor teams, and own executive-level relationships while using data, digital channels, and market insight to grow demand.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (plus annual discretionary bonus, benefits)

Own the industry marketing strategy side—building demand programs, integrated campaigns, and channel plans that support revenue growth and thought leadership across the PwC network. This is a senior seat at the table, advising leaders on where to invest and how to scale marketing impact.

Employer: SolomonEdwards (recruiting for a Top 50 P&C broker)

(recruiting for a Top 50 P&C broker) Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $100,000 – $115,000 DOE + excellent benefits

Manage a high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth personal lines book—think luxury homes, fine art, jewelry, yachts, aircraft, and more. You’ll be the main relationship manager, working with premier carriers (Chubb, PURE, AIG Private Client Group, etc.) and have a clear path for career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume this week—Melville’s market is moving, and strong candidates are getting picked up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.