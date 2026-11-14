Melville’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior consultants and architects. If you’ve got deep IT or data experience, these PwC roles are worth a look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead data science work for health insurance clients, turning claims and member data into models and dashboards that drive decisions. Great fit if you have 7+ years in data science, strong Python/R/SQL, and hands-on healthcare payer experience.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Own the Appian architecture for large clients, from cloud setup to integrations and process automation. Ideal if you bring 9+ years in enterprise architecture, low-code/BPM, and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and you’re ready to lead multiple projects and mentor architects.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Run end-to-end SAP S/4HANA data migration programs, from mapping and cleansing to cutover and reconciliation. Best for folks with 7+ years in SAP, strong ERP transformation background, and comfort leading cross-functional teams.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead SAP CX / Order-to-Cash projects that improve sales and service processes for clients. Good match if you have 5+ years in SAP OTC, enjoy client-facing work, and like guiding teams from design through go-live.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—PwC often has similar roles open, and you can set alerts for new matches.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.