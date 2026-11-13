Melville’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to director. If you’re in tax or financial planning, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper Location: Melville, NY (PCS team; firm notes preferred location Iselin, NJ)

(PCS team; firm notes preferred location Iselin, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high‑net‑worth individual and fiduciary tax work at one of the largest accounting and advisory firms. This role is ideal for a CPA with 10+ years in tax who wants to manage complex engagements, mentor staff, and have real say in client strategy.

Employer: WealthBridge Financial Group

Location: Melville, NY (Long Island office)

(Long Island office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (growth tied to production)

Build your own financial advisory practice with strong mentorship, licensing support, and modern tools. Great fit if you’re entrepreneurial, coachable, and enjoy client conversations, even if you’re new to finance.

Employer: UHY-US

Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $136,000 (NY good-faith range)

Handle and review individual, corporate, and partnership tax returns while leading a portfolio of engagements. You’ll mentor staff, work closely with firm leaders, and enjoy a competitive package with health, vision, dental, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.