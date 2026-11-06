💰 Melville, NY Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

Melville’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid corporate and banking roles popping up. If you’ve got accounting, analysis, or plant finance experience, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: ConnectOne Bank

ConnectOne Bank Location: Melville, NY (Hybrid, depending on role)

(Hybrid, depending on role) Salary: $120,000–$135,000

Type: Full-time

You’ll underwrite and analyze commercial loans, dig into financial statements and collateral, and help protect the bank’s asset quality. This role is ideal if you have C&I credit experience, formal credit training, and want to mentor junior analysts while enjoying strong day-one benefits and a growth-focused bank.

Employer: Kedrion Biopharma

Location: Melville, NY (On-site 4 days/week)

(On-site 4 days/week) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead all site finance for a plasma-based medicines manufacturing plant, from monthly close and budgeting to inventory accounting and variance analysis. Great fit if you have 8+ years in manufacturing finance, strong SAP and Excel skills, and like being close to operations and performance drivers.

Employer: PSEG Long Island

Location: Melville, NY (Hybrid – at least 3 days on-site/week)

(Hybrid – at least 3 days on-site/week) Salary Range: $67,200–$106,400

Type: Full-time

Support customer operations by building databases, analyzing budgets, and creating performance reports for revenue operations. This role suits someone with strong Excel/Access/Tableau skills, 2+ years of analytical experience, and an interest in utilities and regulatory-driven work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.