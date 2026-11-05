⚖️ Melville NY Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney Roles $175K–$250K+

Melville’s legal market is busy right now, especially for experienced litigators and labor & employment pros. If you’ve got solid New York practice experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Melville, NY (Hybrid – 1–2 remote days/week after onboarding)

Salary: $180,000–$220,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Trial-heavy civil defense role with real autonomy. You’ll manage general liability, premises, and construction defense cases from intake through verdict, including depositions, motion practice, and first/second-chair trials. Best for attorneys with 5+ years of NY civil defense experience who like complex cases and direct client contact.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a Long Island firm)

Jobot (recruiting for a Long Island firm) Location: Melville, NY (On-site)

Salary: $150,000–$250,000+ per year (listing also notes $175,000–$240,000 range)

(listing also notes $175,000–$240,000 range) Type: Full-time

Employer-side labor & employment practice with full client contact and regular court/agency appearances. You’ll handle discrimination and wage/hour defense, CBA negotiations, grievance arbitrations, and matters before PERB, NLRB, EEOC, NYS DHR, and NYCCHR. Ideal if you have 5–15+ years of L&E experience and enjoy both litigation and counseling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local firms often stay flexible for the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.