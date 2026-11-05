📣 Melville, NY Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Melville is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to big-name brands and growing local teams.

Here are several strong options if you’re ready to level up your career on Long Island.

Employer: American Heart Association

American Heart Association Location: Melville, NY (Long Island territory, hybrid, ~75% local travel)

(Long Island territory, hybrid, ~75% local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,800 – $95,000 + up to 25% incentive

This role drives revenue for the Long Island Heart Walk and Long Island Golf Classic, building corporate sponsorships and donor relationships. Great fit if you like a fast-paced, sales-style fundraising role with strong benefits and lots of community impact.

Employer: Leviton

Location: Melville, NY (regional field role, 50–60% travel)

(regional field role, 50–60% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $175,000 per year

Lead a regional Electrical Distribution sales team for a long-established manufacturer in lighting, power, and connected home products. You’ll own strategy, coach field reps, manage a $35M+ territory, and work closely with key distributors.

Employer: Jani-King International, Inc.

Location: Melville, NY (on-site + field across Long Island)

(on-site + field across Long Island) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $32/hour base + monthly commission & bonuses

This is a boots-on-the-ground role mixing sales prospecting and marketing—visiting local businesses, working events, and feeding insights back to the marketing team. Good for someone who likes being out in the field and wants real experience in both sales and brand-building.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $116,000 (plus potential bonuses/commissions per HUB)

Manage a book of high-net-worth and Platinum personal lines clients, lead renewals and carrier negotiations, and mentor junior staff. Ideal if you have 5–7 years of personal lines experience, a P&C license, and experience with HNW carriers like Chubb, Pure, and AIG/PCS.

Employer: Air Techniques

Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a long-standing dental equipment manufacturer to lead marketing for their equipment product line. You’ll handle market research, positioning, launches, sales tools, and work closely with sales, engineering, and global customers—great if you like technical products and cross-functional work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.