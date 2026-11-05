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Melville
📣 Melville, NY Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Melville is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to big-name brands and growing local teams.
Here are several strong options if you’re ready to level up your career on Long Island.
Development Director – Long Island Campaigns
- Employer: American Heart Association
- Location: Melville, NY (Long Island territory, hybrid, ~75% local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,800 – $95,000 + up to 25% incentive
This role drives revenue for the Long Island Heart Walk and Long Island Golf Classic, building corporate sponsorships and donor relationships. Great fit if you like a fast-paced, sales-style fundraising role with strong benefits and lots of community impact.
Regional Sales Director
- Employer: Leviton
- Location: Melville, NY (regional field role, 50–60% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $175,000 per year
Lead a regional Electrical Distribution sales team for a long-established manufacturer in lighting, power, and connected home products. You’ll own strategy, coach field reps, manage a $35M+ territory, and work closely with key distributors.
Marketing Engagement Specialist
- Employer: Jani-King International, Inc.
- Location: Melville, NY (on-site + field across Long Island)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $32/hour base + monthly commission & bonuses
This is a boots-on-the-ground role mixing sales prospecting and marketing—visiting local businesses, working events, and feeding insights back to the marketing team. Good for someone who likes being out in the field and wants real experience in both sales and brand-building.
Senior Account Executive – Personal Lines (High-Net-Worth)
- Employer: HUB International
- Location: Melville, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $116,000 (plus potential bonuses/commissions per HUB)
Manage a book of high-net-worth and Platinum personal lines clients, lead renewals and carrier negotiations, and mentor junior staff. Ideal if you have 5–7 years of personal lines experience, a P&C license, and experience with HNW carriers like Chubb, Pure, and AIG/PCS.
Product Marketing Manager, Equipment
- Employer: Air Techniques
- Location: Melville, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a long-standing dental equipment manufacturer to lead marketing for their equipment product line. You’ll handle market research, positioning, launches, sales tools, and work closely with sales, engineering, and global customers—great if you like technical products and cross-functional work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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