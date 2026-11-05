💻 Melville, NY IT Jobs with Multiple Senior Roles $130K+

Melville’s tech scene is busy right now, with several senior IT roles open at big names. If you’ve got solid experience in cloud, HR tech, or IT operations, these are worth a look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead platform support operations across cloud and on‑prem environments within PwC’s DevSecOps practice. You’ll manage teams, handle complex incidents, drive automation and process improvements, and work with tools like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Jenkins, Terraform, Splunk, and more.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Melville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Help clients move to Oracle HCM Cloud, configuring modules like Core HR, benefits, payroll, and time & labor. This role blends HR tech and consulting—great if you enjoy translating business needs into system design and mentoring junior team members.

Employer: Accommodations Plus International (API)

Location: Melville, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $130,000 – $140,000

Senior IT leader role owning corporate IT operations for a global travel‑tech company. You’ll run helpdesk and end‑user support, hardware lifecycle, Microsoft 365 and identity platforms, endpoint security, and enterprise AI tools, while leading distributed teams across multiple countries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.