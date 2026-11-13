Melrose Park has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Below are several customer service and retail roles hiring in Melrose Park, IL with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Tony's Fresh Market Location: Melrose Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.40–$19.75/hour

Front-end cashier role in a busy grocery store. You’ll run the register, help customers, keep the front area clean, and support inventory counts. Weekly pay, employee discount, flexible scheduling, and training for advancement, plus access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Tony's Fresh Market Location: Melrose Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.40–$20.35/hour

Hands-on role cutting and prepping meat, stocking fresh and frozen cases, and helping customers at the meat counter. Great if you have basic kitchen skills and want to build a trade. Includes benefits and 401(k) with match, plus training and a clear path to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Melrose Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour (plus possible premiums)

Customer-facing auto parts role helping both walk-in and phone customers find the right parts, handling the register, stocking, and light in-store services like testing batteries. Offers paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.