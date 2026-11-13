Melrose Park has some solid food spots hiring right now, from quick-service cafes to big-name chains. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Location: Melrose Park, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

No experience needed, just good energy and a strong work ethic. You’ll work in a no-grease, no-fryer environment, earn bonus pay plus credit card/cash tips, and get 401(k), health insurance, paid training, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Melrose Park, IL (may move within 50-mile radius)

(may move within 50-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.80 – $30.80 per hour

Lead a single Panda Express location and grow on their General Manager development path with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training. This role comes with bonus opportunities, free meals while working, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and ongoing career & leadership development.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.