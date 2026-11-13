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Melrose Park
🚌 Melrose Park transportation jobs with multiple local openings
10 days ago
Melrose Park is busy and growing, and local transport companies are hiring now. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: N & M Logistic LLC
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $23.75/hour + bonus
- Schedule: 10-hour shifts, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., both weekends required
- Work: Deliver packages to homes and businesses using a company van; use a handheld device and GPS to manage routes.
- Perks: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off, paid training; full-time roles include benefits. Must be 21+ with valid driver’s license, able to lift 50 lbs, and pass background and drug test (marijuana excluded).
CDL Class A Truck Driver – Local P&D – Days
- Employer: CXI TRUCKING
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.50/hour + paid overtime
- Schedule: Day shift, 7:00 a.m. start, home daily and every weekend
- Work: Local pick-up and delivery (LTL), handling some hazmat and tanker loads; follow DOT logs and do pre/post-trip inspections.
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays, paid vacation, PTO. Must be 23+, have 2–3 years CDL experience, clean MVR, and Hazmat + Tanker endorsements.
Truck Driver Class B – Local P&D – Day Shift
- Employer: CXI TRUCKING
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00/hour to start + paid overtime
- Schedule: Day shift, home every night and every weekend
- Work: Local pick-up and delivery in a straight truck; use pallet jacks, hand trucks, and lift-gates; follow DOT rules and secure loads.
- Perks: Paid holidays, paid vacation, PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision. Must be 23+, have 2 years verifiable Class C straight truck experience, valid Class B license, and Hazmat + Tanker endorsements.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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