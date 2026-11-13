Melrose Park is busy and growing, and local transport companies are hiring now. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: N & M Logistic LLC

N & M Logistic LLC Location: Melrose Park, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $23.75/hour + bonus

Schedule: 10-hour shifts, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., both weekends required

10-hour shifts, Work: Deliver packages to homes and businesses using a company van; use a handheld device and GPS to manage routes.

Deliver packages to homes and businesses using a company van; use a handheld device and GPS to manage routes. Perks: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off, paid training; full-time roles include benefits. Must be 21+ with valid driver’s license, able to lift 50 lbs, and pass background and drug test (marijuana excluded).

Employer: CXI TRUCKING

Location: Melrose Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.50/hour + paid overtime

Schedule: Day shift, 7:00 a.m. start, home daily and every weekend

Work: Local pick-up and delivery (LTL), handling some hazmat and tanker loads; follow DOT logs and do pre/post-trip inspections.

Local pick-up and delivery (LTL), handling some hazmat and tanker loads; follow DOT logs and do pre/post-trip inspections. Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays, paid vacation, PTO. Must be 23+, have 2–3 years CDL experience, clean MVR, and Hazmat + Tanker endorsements.

Employer: CXI TRUCKING

Location: Melrose Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hour to start + paid overtime

Schedule: Day shift, home every night and every weekend

Work: Local pick-up and delivery in a straight truck; use pallet jacks, hand trucks, and lift-gates; follow DOT rules and secure loads.

Local pick-up and delivery in a straight truck; use pallet jacks, hand trucks, and lift-gates; follow DOT rules and secure loads. Perks: Paid holidays, paid vacation, PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision. Must be 23+, have 2 years verifiable Class C straight truck experience, valid Class B license, and Hazmat + Tanker endorsements.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.