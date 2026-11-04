🚌 Melrose Park Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Melrose Park has some solid transportation jobs right now, from local delivery routes to high-paying mechanic work. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: LRS Transportation Solutions

LRS Transportation Solutions Location: Melrose Park, IL (within 75 miles)

(within 75 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,150–$1,250 per week

Home every day, no experience needed, and paid training to install appliances, fitness gear, and furniture. Class C CDL, good driving record, and ability to pass a hair-follicle drug test required. Day shift, Tuesday–Saturday, uniforms provided, insurance after 30 days, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match.

Employer: N & M Logistic LLC

N & M Logistic LLC Location: Melrose Park, IL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $23.75/hour + bonus

Deliver packages to homes and businesses in a company van, using GPS and handheld tech. Must be 21+ with a valid driver’s license, clean record, and able to lift 50 lbs. 10-hour shifts, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., both weekends required, with health, dental, 401(k), PTO, and paid training for full-time staff.

Employer: Fleet Masters Truck & Trailer Repair Inc

Location: Melrose Park, IL shop (option to work Bedford Park shop too)

shop (option to work Bedford Park shop too) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $40/hour + $500 sign-on bonus after 6 months

Hands-on role working on heavy-duty trucks and trailers with a focus on electrical systems and computer diagnostics. 3–5+ years experience, strong with diagnostic software, and your own tools needed. Mon–Fri 8:00–5:30, Sat 8:00–1:00, with paid time off.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.