💡 Busy Melrose week: taxes, leaves, and local events

Here’s what’s most useful right now:

• Property tax exemptions: Visit the Melrose Assessor’s webpage or contact 781-979-4014 or assessor@cityofmelrose.org to see if you qualify. To count on your next tax bill, your application must be in by Tuesday, Dec. 1.

• Help local neighbors: You can donate to the Melrose Emergency Fund, Elderly and Disabled Taxation Fund, Veterans Donation Fund, Scholarship Fund, and Education Fund. These are City-run funds that support Melrose residents.

• Fall street sweeping: This week DPW is sweeping Ward 3 P2 (Mon), Ward 3 P1 (Tue), Ward 1 P1 (Wed), Ward 1 P2 (Thu), Ward 2 P1 (Fri). Check the ward/precinct map on the City site. Please move cars off the street and don’t rake leaves into the road.

• Yard waste: Curbside pickup runs the week of Nov. 16. Put leaves/grass/brush (≤1" thick, bundled) out by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day. Or drop off at City Yard, 72 Tremont St: Mon/Tue/Thu 7:30 a.m.–2:45 p.m., Sat 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Events this week: – Veterans Advisory Board Food Drive: Sat, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Shaw’s, 34 Essex St – Memory Café – Thanksgiving craft: Wed, Nov. 18, 2 p.m., Milano Senior Center, 201 W. Foster St – Narcan Training: Thu, Nov. 19, 10:30–11:30 a.m., Melrose Public Library, 69 W. Emerson St – Rabies Vaccine Clinic (cats & dogs): Thu, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., Milano Senior Center – call 781-665-4304 to sign up.

There are also multiple City meetings (City Council, Housing Authority, ZBA, Human Rights Commission, and more) listed throughout Nov. 16–19 at City Hall, the Library, Julian Steele House, and online if you want to follow local decisions.