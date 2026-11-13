📅 Holiday Pop-Up Shopping at Melrose YMCA Courtyard

The City of Melrose is hosting a holiday Pop-Up shopping experience downtown for the 4th year in a row.

When & Where

Now through December 7

Melrose Family YMCA courtyard, 497 Main St

Each week, different small businesses and makers set up shop for a few days:

Week 1: Nov 11–15

Jacqueline Sokol Art – art & home decor (Melrose)

Patel & Co – accessories, bags, totes (Tewksbury)

Week 2: Nov 18–22

The Book Bouquet Gift Shop – “Blind Date with a Book” (Melrose)

Out of the Sea Studio – art & home decor (based in Maine, former Melrose resident)

Week 3: Nov 25–29 (closed Thanksgiving Day)

Silver and Threads – jewelry & accessories (Melrose)

Week 4: Dec 2–6

JH Creations – keychains & charms (Saugus)

Jill Paz Illustrations – prints & holiday decor (Stoneham, former Melrose resident)

*Includes a kids’ mini market on the weekend with **3+ kid-run brands***

Swing by to find gifts, meet the makers, and support local small businesses.