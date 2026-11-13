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📅 Holiday Pop-Up shopping at Melrose YMCA courtyard
📅 Holiday Pop-Up Shopping at Melrose YMCA Courtyard
The City of Melrose is hosting a holiday Pop-Up shopping experience downtown for the 4th year in a row.
When & Where
Now through December 7
Melrose Family YMCA courtyard, 497 Main St
Each week, different small businesses and makers set up shop for a few days:
Week 1: Nov 11–15
Jacqueline Sokol Art – art & home decor (Melrose)
Patel & Co – accessories, bags, totes (Tewksbury)
Week 2: Nov 18–22
The Book Bouquet Gift Shop – “Blind Date with a Book” (Melrose)
Out of the Sea Studio – art & home decor (based in Maine, former Melrose resident)
Week 3: Nov 25–29 (closed Thanksgiving Day)
Silver and Threads – jewelry & accessories (Melrose)
Week 4: Dec 2–6
JH Creations – keychains & charms (Saugus)
Jill Paz Illustrations – prints & holiday decor (Stoneham, former Melrose resident)
*Includes a kids’ mini market on the weekend with **3+ kid-run brands***
Swing by to find gifts, meet the makers, and support local small businesses.
More Info: City of Melrose Presents Holiday Shopping Pop-Up D...
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