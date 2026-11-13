Melrose healthcare is busy right now—local hospitals and labs are hiring for hands-on roles that keep patient care moving. If you like fast-paced clinical work and helping people face to face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Melrose, MA (hospital / in-patient setting)

(hospital / in-patient setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00 – $32.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:00 am – 9:00 am + rotating weekend shifts (5:00 am–1:30 pm or 6:00 am–2:30 pm)

Early-morning role drawing blood, processing specimens, and supporting patients of all ages. Good fit if you have phlebotomy training or 6+ months experience and want strong benefits and growth with a major lab.

Employer: Solomon Page (for local client)

Solomon Page (for local client) Location: Melrose, MA

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,713 gross per week

Schedule: 4x10 day shifts, start date 11/30/2026

Travel-style contract for experienced MRI Techs performing high-quality MRI exams and assisting radiologists. Comes with a benefits package and 401(k) through the staffing agency plus an employee stock ownership plan.

Employer: MelroseWakefield Healthcare (Tufts Medicine)

(Tufts Medicine) Location: Melrose, MA – Melrose/Wakefield Hospital, 585 Lebanon St

– Melrose/Wakefield Hospital, 585 Lebanon St Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $21.53 – $26.91 per hour (based on FTE)

(based on FTE) Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts, Mon–Fri, with weekend call about every 5–6 weeks

Hands-on role helping with endoscopy procedures, room turnover, scope reprocessing, and patient prep/vitals. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want hospital experience plus day-one benefits, 403(b) match, tuition help, and free parking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.