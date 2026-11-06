🐶 Friendly Melrose Dogs Ready Now for Loving Adoption

Melrose has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these pups at Puppy Hill Farm would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Size: Small mixed breed

Small mixed breed Shelter: Puppy Hill Farm

Contact: (352) 478-1444

Coraline is a small mixed-breed girl with a pretty brown and white coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your days, Coraline could be a great match.

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Size: Small mixed breed

Small mixed breed Shelter: Puppy Hill Farm

Contact: (352) 478-1444

Daphne is another sweet small mixed-breed adult dog, with a striking black and white coat. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can be part of the family and enjoy regular walks and snuggle time.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Puppy Hill Farm

Contact: (352) 478-1444

Clint is an adult Chihuahua/Jack Russell Terrier mix with a soft white and tan coat. His smaller size makes him a good fit for many homes, including those with less space, as long as he gets daily exercise and attention. His adoption fee is $200, which helps the shelter care for him and other dogs.

👉 Meet Clint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Melrose, FL, please consider visiting Puppy Hill Farm or giving them a call at (352) 478-1444 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.