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Melrose

🐶 Friendly Melrose Dogs Ready Now for Loving Adoption

8 days ago

Melrose has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these pups at Puppy Hill Farm would love to meet you.

Coraline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyqDI_1GoSlQHf00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
  • Size: Small mixed breed
  • Shelter: Puppy Hill Farm
  • Contact: (352) 478-1444

Coraline is a small mixed-breed girl with a pretty brown and white coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your days, Coraline could be a great match.

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Daphne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1q1G_1GoSlQHf00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black/White
  • Size: Small mixed breed
  • Shelter: Puppy Hill Farm
  • Contact: (352) 478-1444

Daphne is another sweet small mixed-breed adult dog, with a striking black and white coat. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can be part of the family and enjoy regular walks and snuggle time.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Clint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Jx5y_1GoSlQHf00
  • Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Puppy Hill Farm
  • Contact: (352) 478-1444

Clint is an adult Chihuahua/Jack Russell Terrier mix with a soft white and tan coat. His smaller size makes him a good fit for many homes, including those with less space, as long as he gets daily exercise and attention. His adoption fee is $200, which helps the shelter care for him and other dogs.

👉 Meet Clint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Melrose, FL, please consider visiting Puppy Hill Farm or giving them a call at (352) 478-1444 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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