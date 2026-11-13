Healthcare hiring in Melissa, TX is steady right now, with options both in schools and retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a couple of strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Melissa, TX (school district)

Melissa, TX (school district) Type: Full-time, local contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $51.35 – $55.30 per hour + $3,000 assignment bonus (conditions apply)

This contract SLP role is school-based, working directly with students on speech and language needs, IEPs, and therapy sessions. Comes with day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), CEU access, and support from a large education-focused staffing team.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Melissa, TX (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time, ~35 hrs/week

Pay Range: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

This role puts you at the center of a busy community pharmacy—dispensing, counseling, immunizations, and helping lead the team when the Pharmacy Manager is away. Includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and runs through at least 02/11/2027.

If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.