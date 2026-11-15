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🐶 Playful, Shy & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Melbourne, FL
Melbourne has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups is waiting in a local rescue or shelter for a loving, patient home.
Corn
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey with white markings
- Weight: 58.6 lbs
- Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center
- Phone: (321) 633-2024
Corn is a handsome medium-sized mixed breed boy with a sleek grey and white coat and a solid, sturdy build. At around 4 years old, he’s past the puppy stage but still young enough to enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with his future family.
👉 Meet Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white markings
- Weight: 47 lbs
- Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center
- Phone: (321) 633-2024
Annie is a lovely medium-sized girl with a classic black-and-white coat and a nice, manageable size. At just over 2 years old, she’s a young adult who’s ready to settle into a home and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sadie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
- Shelter: Karma's Haven Animal Rescue
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Personality notes:
- A bit timid at first
- Making progress and coming out of her shell
- Very food motivated
- Enjoys playing with toys
Sadie is a shy, young Lab/Hound mix who is still learning that the world isn’t so scary. She’s already showing great progress and is starting to relax and have fun. Food is the way to her heart, and she loves her toys. Sadie does well with both dogs and cats, and she’s looking for an understanding adopter who will give her time, patience, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Melbourne, FL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these rescues and shelters or calling to learn more about Corn, Annie, or Sadie. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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