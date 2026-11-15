Melbourne has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups is waiting in a local rescue or shelter for a loving, patient home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey with white markings

with markings Weight: 58.6 lbs

Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center

Phone: (321) 633-2024

Corn is a handsome medium-sized mixed breed boy with a sleek grey and white coat and a solid, sturdy build. At around 4 years old, he’s past the puppy stage but still young enough to enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with his future family.

👉 Meet Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years 3 months )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white markings

with markings Weight: 47 lbs

Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center

Phone: (321) 633-2024

Annie is a lovely medium-sized girl with a classic black-and-white coat and a nice, manageable size. At just over 2 years old, she’s a young adult who’s ready to settle into a home and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Shelter: Karma's Haven Animal Rescue

Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Yes

Yes Personality notes: A bit timid at first Making progress and coming out of her shell Very food motivated Enjoys playing with toys



Sadie is a shy, young Lab/Hound mix who is still learning that the world isn’t so scary. She’s already showing great progress and is starting to relax and have fun. Food is the way to her heart, and she loves her toys. Sadie does well with both dogs and cats, and she’s looking for an understanding adopter who will give her time, patience, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Melbourne, FL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these rescues and shelters or calling to learn more about Corn, Annie, or Sadie. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.