Melbourne’s security and safety jobs are busy right now, with options from retail loss prevention to traditional guard work. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some solid hourly pay.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Melbourne, FL (1750 Evans Rd, 32904)

Type: Regular Part-Time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Front-of-store role focused on theft prevention and a safe shopping environment while greeting every customer. Good fit if you like being active on your feet, enjoy customer interaction, and want flexible hours, associate discount, and access to benefits as a part-timer.

Employer: HIGH RISK ENFORCEMENT LLC

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Full-time, Part-time, or Contract Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Night shift security (Fri–Sun, 7pm–3am) doing patrols, monitoring cameras and alarms, and writing incident reports. You’ll need a Florida D license, a smartphone, and comfort working overnight while keeping people and property safe.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #974

Location: 845 Palm Bay Rd NE, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $18 – $31 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

Focus on store safety, security, and investigations to protect customers, associates, and merchandise. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—security roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.