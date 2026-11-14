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🏗️ Melbourne FL Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Melbourne’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace, defense, and industrial projects. If you’ve got design or project experience, there are some strong options to check out.
Principal, CHQ Major Facilities Project Engineer
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Melbourne, FL (plus several other cities listed)
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)
- Salary: Pay ranges listed for NJ, Greater D.C., NYC, NY state, and VA only (varies by location and experience)
Lead major facility projects end-to-end: building renovations, capital upgrades, and equipment installs for a top defense tech company. This role owns project management, budget, and design coordination with architects, engineers, and contractors.
Senior Civil Engineer – Aerospace & Industrial (Orlando/Melbourne)
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: Melbourne, FL and Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Travel: About 25%
Lead civil design for airports, industrial, government, and military facilities, from concept through construction. You’ll guide project teams, mentor junior engineers, handle QA/QC, and help with proposals and client relationships.
Hardware Design Engineer / RF Design Engineer
- Employer: Sira Consulting, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on RF and hardware design role working on antennas, transmitters, receivers, and PCB-level design. Good fit if you like schematic work, component selection, testing, and supporting system integration and environmental qualification.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—this area is hiring steadily in engineering.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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