Melbourne’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and precision machining. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time roles, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aptiv

Aptiv Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, Weekend shift supervisor

Salary: Not listed

Lead a weekend machining team making high-precision aerospace/defense parts. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in a machine shop or 5+ years as a process engineer, know KPIs and quality systems, and want to own production, safety, and continuous improvement on the weekend shift.

Employer: Aptiv

Aptiv Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, Second shift

Salary: Competitive + benefits (hourly, based on experience)

Run CNC mills making tight-tolerance parts in stainless, aluminum, and titanium. Good fit if you have 3–5 years machining, can read prints and GD&T, and want a role focused on CNC programming, setup, process improvement, and ISO/AS9100 quality work.

Employer: Trescal

Location: Melbourne, FL (onsite at customer facility)

Type: Full-time (occasional weekends/holidays)

Full-time (occasional weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Support a key customer by handling torque, mechanical, and dimensional calibrations on-site. Great for someone with 3+ years calibration experience (military or commercial), ISO/IEC 17025 knowledge, and who likes independent, customer-facing technical work.

Employer: CACI International

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $39,400 – $68,200

Assemble and integrate complex electronic and signal intelligence systems that support U.S. warfighters. You’ll do cable routing, hardware installs, and documentation; 1+ year manufacturing/assembly experience and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a SECRET clearance are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.