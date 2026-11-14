Melbourne’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with restaurants, healthcare, and clubs all looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Pay: Varies by location, plus tips

Type: Not listed (restaurant front-of-house)

Take orders, serve food and drinks, and help guests have a fun, smooth dining experience. Good fit if you like a fast pace and talking with people. You can apply online or text "HIREME" to 30437 (standard messaging terms apply as listed in the posting).

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Pay: Varies by location, plus tips

Type: Not listed (restaurant front-of-house)

Greet guests, manage the wait list, and seat people in the dining and bar areas. Great if you enjoy being the first friendly face guests see and keeping things organized. You can apply online or text "HIREME" to 30437 (see posting for full text terms).

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Pay: Varies by location

Type: Not listed (back-of-house kitchen)

Prep, portion, and cook food to set recipes while keeping the kitchen clean and food-safe. Good for someone who likes working behind the scenes and following clear steps and standards.

Employer: Life Care Center of Melbourne

Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Type: Flex position , mix of first shift (6 a.m.–2:30 p.m.) and second shift (12 p.m.–7:30 p.m.)

, mix of and Pay: Not listed

Help with food prep, serving, and keeping dining areas clean for patients in a healthcare setting. Nice option if you want steady hours, like helping seniors or patients, and don’t mind split shifts.

Employer: Suntree Country Club

Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00–$15.01 per hour

Work outdoors greeting golfers, handling bags and carts, and keeping the range and staging areas tidy. Weekends and holidays are a must, and you’ll need a valid driver’s license and the ability to lift golf bags.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.