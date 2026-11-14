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💻 Melbourne FL IT Jobs – Multiple On-Site & Cleared Roles
Melbourne’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and secure infrastructure. If you’re into hands-on IT or cleared work, there are several solid options open.
Associate, Application Development (Data Engineer Focus)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Early-career data engineer role on the Enterprise Data & AI team, working with Palantir Foundry, data pipelines, and dashboards for a modern data platform. Great fit if you’re finishing or just finished a Bachelor’s in IT/CS/CE and want to build large-scale data solutions in a national security environment.
Lead, Systems Administrator (Cyber Infrastructure)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Melbourne, FL or Patrick SFB
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule, every other Friday off)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior Linux + AWS GovCloud systems admin role supporting complex, mission systems with a TS/SCI required. Ideal if you have strong Red Hat/CentOS, cloud, cybersecurity, and DoD hardening experience and want to lead secure infrastructure in a defense setting.
Low Voltage & Network Installation Technician
- Employer: Cyber Intel Service (CIS)
- Location: Melbourne, FL (on-site only)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: $25–$34/hour
Hands-on field role installing CAT6/CAT6A cabling, Ubiquiti UniFi gear, IP cameras, and access control in offices and secure sites. Good match if you have 2+ years low-voltage/structured cabling, like clean installs, and want benefits + tuition help + sponsored security clearance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers here often have related roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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