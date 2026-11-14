Melbourne’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and secure infrastructure. If you’re into hands-on IT or cleared work, there are several solid options open.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Early-career data engineer role on the Enterprise Data & AI team, working with Palantir Foundry, data pipelines, and dashboards for a modern data platform. Great fit if you’re finishing or just finished a Bachelor’s in IT/CS/CE and want to build large-scale data solutions in a national security environment.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Melbourne, FL or Patrick SFB

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule, every other Friday off)

Salary: Not listed

Senior Linux + AWS GovCloud systems admin role supporting complex, mission systems with a TS/SCI required. Ideal if you have strong Red Hat/CentOS, cloud, cybersecurity, and DoD hardening experience and want to lead secure infrastructure in a defense setting.

Employer: Cyber Intel Service (CIS)

Location: Melbourne, FL (on-site only)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $25–$34/hour

Hands-on field role installing CAT6/CAT6A cabling, Ubiquiti UniFi gear, IP cameras, and access control in offices and secure sites. Good match if you have 2+ years low-voltage/structured cabling, like clean installs, and want benefits + tuition help + sponsored security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers here often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.