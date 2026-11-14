Melbourne’s trades scene is busy right now—shops and crews are hiring people who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with tools and engines, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Classic Collision

Classic Collision Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a modern collision center doing full disassembly, body repair, and test drives on repaired vehicles. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and ongoing training make this a strong long-term shop role.

Employer: Florida Door Control (FDC)

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour

Join an ornamental and security gate manufacturer welding and reading shop drawings and plans. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, paid holidays, vacation, and personal time, plus room to grow your skills.

Employer: Beachside Lawn Care / Compact Repair

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $50.00 per hour

Hands-on role fixing mowers, generators, pressure washers, and other outdoor power equipment. Great fit if you like diagnosing problems, working independently, and seeing a job through from start to finish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.