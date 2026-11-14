Melbourne’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1702, 1000 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing)

Unload trucks, stock new freight, and keep the backroom organized. This role is great if you like physical work, can lift 50+ lbs, and want strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), company discounts, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #3538, 8500 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time (Mid-Shift, Closing)

Work on the sales floor with food and household items, help customers, and build seasonal displays. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and stocking, plus access to Walmart’s benefits and paid education.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Location: Melbourne, FL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Be the friendly face at a busy car wash—greet customers, sell wash packages and memberships, and help keep cars clean and shiny. Offers same-day pay, PTO from day one, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.