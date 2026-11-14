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🛒 Multiple Melbourne, FL Customer Service & Retail Jobs Paying $15–$28/hr
Melbourne’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these openings are worth a look.
Stocking Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #1702, 1000 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing)
Unload trucks, stock new freight, and keep the backroom organized. This role is great if you like physical work, can lift 50+ lbs, and want strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), company discounts, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Food/Consumables Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #3538, 8500 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Part-time (Mid-Shift, Closing)
Work on the sales floor with food and household items, help customers, and build seasonal displays. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and stocking, plus access to Walmart’s benefits and paid education.
Guest Service Specialist
- Employer: Mister Car Wash
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Be the friendly face at a busy car wash—greet customers, sell wash packages and memberships, and help keep cars clean and shiny. Offers same-day pay, PTO from day one, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.