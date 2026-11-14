⚠️ Joseph N. Davis Center gym & multi-purpose room closed

The Joseph N. Davis Community Center Multi-Purpose Room and Gymnasium are closed to the public until further notice because they are being used by the American Red Cross.

The game room remains open and will follow its normal operating hours.

If you usually go to this center to play basketball, attend events, or use the big room, you’ll need to adjust your plans and use the game room or other facilities instead for now.