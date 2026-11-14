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Melbourne
🚨 Emergency shelter opens for Windover Palms flood victims
12 days ago
🚨 Emergency shelter open for Windover Palms residents
A temporary emergency shelter is now open for residents displaced by flooding at the Windover Palms apartment complex.
- Who it’s for: Windover Palms residents whose homes are still uninhabitable after the November 2, 2026 flood event.
- Location: Joseph N. Davis Community Center, 2547 Bruce D. Buggs Street, Melbourne, FL
- Opens: 4 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026
- Run by: The American Red Cross of North and Central Florida, in partnership with the City of Melbourne.
Residents coming to the shelter are encouraged to bring:
- Identification
- Medications and other essential personal items
- Bedding, toiletries, and clothing
- Important documents
- Chargers and any other necessities you may need during your stay
The shelter offers a safe place to stay and access to basic services during this disaster.
More Info: Shelter Open for Displaced Residents from Windover...
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