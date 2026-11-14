🚨 Emergency shelter open for Windover Palms residents

A temporary emergency shelter is now open for residents displaced by flooding at the Windover Palms apartment complex.

Who it’s for: Windover Palms residents whose homes are still uninhabitable after the November 2, 2026 flood event.

Windover Palms residents whose homes are still after the flood event. Location: Joseph N. Davis Community Center, 2547 Bruce D. Buggs Street, Melbourne, FL

Opens: 4 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026

Run by: The American Red Cross of North and Central Florida, in partnership with the City of Melbourne.

Residents coming to the shelter are encouraged to bring:

Identification

Medications and other essential personal items

and other essential personal items Bedding , toiletries, and clothing

, toiletries, and clothing Important documents

Chargers and any other necessities you may need during your stay

The shelter offers a safe place to stay and access to basic services during this disaster.