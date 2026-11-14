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🐶 Friendly Melbourne Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brevard County
Looking for a loyal friend in Melbourne, FL? These adoptable dogs at Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Hey You
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young (about 1 year 3 months)
- Color: Black with white markings
- Weight: 53.7 lbs
- Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center
- Contact: (321) 633-2024
Hey You is a young, medium-sized pup with a striking black-and-white coat. She’s still in her youth, so she may be a great match for an active home ready to guide a younger dog.
👉 Meet Hey You and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diesel
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Color: White with brown markings
- Weight: 60.7 lbs
- Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center
- Contact: (321) 633-2024
Diesel is a sturdy, medium-sized adult dog with a handsome white-and-brown coat. At around three years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young enough for plenty of fun and training.
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jax
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior (about 10 years 9 months)
- Color: Black
- Weight: 65.5 lbs
- Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center
- Contact: (321) 633-2024
Jax is a distinguished senior gentleman with a sleek black coat. Older dogs like Jax often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult (about 3 years 9 months)
- Color: Black
- Weight: 72.4 lbs
- Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center
- Contact: (321) 633-2024
Jack is a big, black Lab mix with a solid build and a classic Labrador look. He’s an adult dog, a great age for families who want a companion that’s out of the baby stage but still energetic.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Henderson
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Color: Grey with brindle pattern
- Weight: 29 lbs
- Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center
- Contact: (321) 633-2024
Henderson is a smaller medium-sized dog with a unique grey brindle coat and a lighter build. His size may make him a good fit for many types of homes.
👉 Meet Henderson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Melbourne, FL, consider visiting Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center or calling (321) 633-2024 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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