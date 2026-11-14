Looking for a loyal friend in Melbourne, FL? These adoptable dogs at Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Female

Female Age: Young (about 1 year 3 months )

Young (about ) Color: Black with white markings

with markings Weight: 53.7 lbs

Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center

Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center Contact: (321) 633-2024

Hey You is a young, medium-sized pup with a striking black-and-white coat. She’s still in her youth, so she may be a great match for an active home ready to guide a younger dog.

👉 Meet Hey You and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Male

Male Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Color: White with brown markings

with markings Weight: 60.7 lbs

Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center

Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center Contact: (321) 633-2024

Diesel is a sturdy, medium-sized adult dog with a handsome white-and-brown coat. At around three years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young enough for plenty of fun and training.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Male

Male Age: Senior (about 10 years 9 months )

Senior (about ) Color: Black

Weight: 65.5 lbs

Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center

Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center Contact: (321) 633-2024

Jax is a distinguished senior gentleman with a sleek black coat. Older dogs like Jax often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Gender: Male

Male Age: Adult (about 3 years 9 months )

Adult (about ) Color: Black

Weight: 72.4 lbs

Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center

Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center Contact: (321) 633-2024

Jack is a big, black Lab mix with a solid build and a classic Labrador look. He’s an adult dog, a great age for families who want a companion that’s out of the baby stage but still energetic.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Male

Male Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Color: Grey with brindle pattern

with pattern Weight: 29 lbs

Shelter: Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center

Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center Contact: (321) 633-2024

Henderson is a smaller medium-sized dog with a unique grey brindle coat and a lighter build. His size may make him a good fit for many types of homes.

👉 Meet Henderson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Melbourne, FL, consider visiting Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Services - South Animal Care Center or calling (321) 633-2024 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.