Melbourne’s leadership job market is busy right now, with solid options in construction, finance, and faith-based sports programs. If you’re ready to step into (or up in) management, these are worth a look.

Employer: MEC General Contractors

MEC General Contractors Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial builds for a third-generation, family-owned contractor with a regional focus, so travel is limited and work-life balance is better. You’ll own budgets, schedules, subs, and quality control from pre-construction through closeout, with benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: H&R Block

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage an office for a well-known tax brand that blends in-person service with digital tools. This role fits someone with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) and 5+ years related experience, and comes with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits in a “high-performing, connected” culture.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee youth sports leagues that blend sports management and Christian ministry. You’ll handle league operations, facilities, coaches, and budgets while leading spiritual development for athletes, families, and volunteers in a Christ-centered environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.