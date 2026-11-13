Melbourne’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already skilled. Here are a few strong picks in construction & skilled trades hiring now.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role builds detailed cost estimates for HVAC and plumbing on commercial projects, working closely with project managers, vendors, and subcontractors. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years estimating mechanical systems, know construction software, and like owning bids from RFP to final proposal.

Employer: Summers Electric LLC

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Work on residential, commercial, and boat dock electrical jobs in a fast-paced field setting. Expect heavy lifting, working in attics/under houses, and around water, with a clear path to journeyman electrician after ~5 years plus paid holidays after 90 days and vacation after 1 year.

Employer: Full House Machinery

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24.00 – $35.00 per hour

Weld and fabricate frames and small parts for in-house capital equipment, using material up to 8x8 steel tube. MIG is required (TIG is a plus), and you’ll be laying out, tacking, and welding frames start to finish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.