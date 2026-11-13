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🏗️ Melbourne, FL Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Melbourne’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and big commercial builds. If you’re in design, drafting, or avionics, there are some solid roles to check out.
Drafting Technician – MEP Construction
- Employer: Corvant
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on HVAC and plumbing layouts for large commercial projects as part of the Virtual Design Coordination (VDC) team. You’ll use Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, and Bluebeam to create and manage drawings, submittals, and RFIs, with clear growth levels from entry to expert.
Senior Architect – Aerospace & Industrial (Florida Region)
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: Melbourne, FL / Orlando, FL (Florida region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead design on complex projects like airports, data centers, industrial and government facilities. This role is for an experienced architect who can guide project teams, manage budgets and schedules, handle QA/QC, and support business development across the Florida region.
Sr. Principal Flight Avionics Responsible Engineer (Level 4)
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Melbourne, FL (onsite)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $122,800 – $184,200 (base range)
High-level avionics integration role working on flight deck systems (FMS, PFDs, TAWS, CAS, and more) for advanced aircraft. Requires a STEM degree, Secret clearance with path to Top Secret/SAP, and deep experience with avionics standards and supplier management.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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