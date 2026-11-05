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Melbourne

St. Johns River Levels to Peak Through Monday

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5BtJ_1Gp47u1w00

Water levels along the St. Johns River will keep rising, with a peak expected in the Lake Washington/US 192 area from Friday, November 6, 2026, into Saturday, November 7, 2026. The river is forecast to crest near SR 520 from Sunday, November 8, 2026, into Monday, November 9, 2026. More information: https://t.co/RZXFMV2eC2

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Melbourne FL

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