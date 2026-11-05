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Melbourne
St. Johns River Levels to Peak Through Monday
5 days ago
Water levels along the St. Johns River will keep rising, with a peak expected in the Lake Washington/US 192 area from Friday, November 6, 2026, into Saturday, November 7, 2026. The river is forecast to crest near SR 520 from Sunday, November 8, 2026, into Monday, November 9, 2026. More information: https://t.co/RZXFMV2eC2
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Melbourne FL
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