🎓 Melbourne FL Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $15–$20/hr

Melbourne’s early childhood scene is busy right now, with several centers hiring for both classroom and leadership roles. If you like working with little kids or want to grow in education, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Learning Experience

The Learning Experience Location: Melbourne, FL 32935

Melbourne, FL 32935 Salary: $15–$17/hour

Type: Full-time

Support infants, toddlers, and preschoolers alongside a Lead Teacher. This role is hands-on with learning activities, playtime, and daily care, with health, dental, vision, PTO, free uniforms, and training included.

Employer: The Learning Experience

The Learning Experience Location: Melbourne, FL 32935

Melbourne, FL 32935 Salary: $18–$20/hour

Type: Full-time

Help run an early childhood center—support teachers, talk with families, and keep the center on track with licensing and safety. Good fit if you have 2+ years in childcare and want to move into leadership with benefits and employee discounts.

Employer: Blue Springs Day School (Sunrise Education Group)

(Sunrise Education Group) Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Salary: $15–$17/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Float between preschool classrooms, helping wherever needed and keeping things fun and safe for young learners. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health, dental, vision, and child care discount.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.