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💰 Melbourne, FL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Melbourne’s finance scene is busy right now, from hotels to defense tech to local credit unions. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.
Night Auditor (Part-Time)
- Employer: Marriott International – Residence Inn by Marriott
- Location: Melbourne, FL (1430 South Babcock Street)
- Type: Part-time, Non-management
- Pay: $17.05/hour
Overnight role handling end-of-day accounting: posting charges, running the night audit, balancing the cash drawer, and processing all payment types. Good fit if you like quiet late-night shifts, guest interaction, and want hotel experience with a global brand.
Specialist, Finance – Financial Planning & Analysis
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Melbourne, FL – On-site (Corporate HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 9/80 (every other Friday off)
- Pay: Not listed
FP&A role supporting corporate forecasting, consolidations, and financial analysis for a major defense tech company. You’ll work with senior leadership, build financial models, and help drive process improvements and new planning tools.
Mortgage Closer
- Employer: Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU)
- Location: Melbourne, FL – Baytree Headquarters (Hybrid: 2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.13–$29.79/hour ($58,510–$61,963/year) + 4% annual bonus potential
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Handles closing packages for Express Mortgages: preparing and auditing loan docs, coordinating with title and loan officers, and managing a pipeline of 20–40 loans. Great if you have 3–5 years in mortgage or banking and want strong benefits, PTO, and a member-focused workplace.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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