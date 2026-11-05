🏥 Melbourne FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From $17/hr to $76/hr

Melbourne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Melbourne, FL.

Employer: Baba Holdings Inc

Baba Holdings Inc Location: Melbourne, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO

Fresh out of school and certified? This role is built for new CMA graduates. You’ll room patients, support providers, manage records, and use your primary care knowledge while getting full-time hours and solid benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Melbourne, FL district (travel between stores)

(travel between stores) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential bonus/short-term incentives Benefits: Comprehensive package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs (based on eligibility)

Comprehensive package including (based on eligibility) Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Ideal for licensed pharmacists who like variety and leadership. You’ll cover shifts across the district, act as Pharmacy Manager proxy, provide clinical services and immunizations, and help lead safe, efficient pharmacy operations.

Employer: Dr Donna Johnston

Dr Donna Johnston Location: Melbourne, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time ( 27–30 hrs/week )

( ) Schedule: Mon, Wed, Thu 7:45am–4:00pm ; Tue 7:45am–1:00pm

Mon, Wed, Thu ; Tue Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training

Great fit if you already have MA experience and know EMR systems. You’ll handle vitals, EKGs, room turnover, supplies, and support the doctor in a smaller office setting with steady daytime hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Melbourne are hiring often, and experience builds fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.