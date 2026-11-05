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🏥 Melbourne FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From $17/hr to $76/hr
Melbourne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Melbourne, FL.
Certified Medical Assistant – New Grads Welcome
- Employer: Baba Holdings Inc
- Location: Melbourne, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO
Fresh out of school and certified? This role is built for new CMA graduates. You’ll room patients, support providers, manage records, and use your primary care knowledge while getting full-time hours and solid benefits.
District Support Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Melbourne, FL district (travel between stores)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives
- Benefits: Comprehensive package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs (based on eligibility)
- Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027
Ideal for licensed pharmacists who like variety and leadership. You’ll cover shifts across the district, act as Pharmacy Manager proxy, provide clinical services and immunizations, and help lead safe, efficient pharmacy operations.
Medical Assistant – Experience Needed (Part-Time)
- Employer: Dr Donna Johnston
- Location: Melbourne, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time (27–30 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Mon, Wed, Thu 7:45am–4:00pm; Tue 7:45am–1:00pm
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training
Great fit if you already have MA experience and know EMR systems. You’ll handle vitals, EKGs, room turnover, supplies, and support the doctor in a smaller office setting with steady daytime hours.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Melbourne are hiring often, and experience builds fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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