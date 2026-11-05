🍽️ Melbourne, FL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Melbourne’s food and hotel scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, staying active, and being part of a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (franchise location)

McDonald's (franchise location) Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; vacation pay after 6 months, free meals, medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance, tuition assistance, up to 12 college credits, uniforms, and growth opportunities.

Lead shifts, manage crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. Good fit if you have some leadership or restaurant/retail experience, are 18+, and want a clear path to move up while earning and learning.

Employer: River Palm Hotel

Location: Melbourne, FL 32901

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, free parking

Be the friendly face guests see first. You’ll handle check-ins/outs, answer phones, help with reservations, and support night audit. Great if you’re organized, like solving guest issues, and can work day, night, or overnight shifts. Hospitality or front desk experience and English/Spanish are a plus.

Employer: Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Company

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Join a busy brewery/gastropub kitchen, cooking scratch-made dishes to set recipes and standards. You’ll keep your station clean, follow food safety rules, help with catering, and work closely with the team during rushes. Ideal if you have solid cooking skills and like a fast-paced, creative kitchen.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—good local spots don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.