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Melbourne
🚧 Melbourne, FL Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
7 days ago
Melbourne’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working with tools and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.
Residential and Commercial Painter
- Employer: Fresh Coat Painters
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role focuses on high-quality prep and painting for homes and businesses, following PCA standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like clean, organized jobsites, and want to keep growing your painting skills.
Electrician Helper
- Employer: Mantle Electric Inc
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour
Support licensed electricians on commercial and construction projects while you learn the trade. You’ll handle tools, help with wiring and conduit, and follow safety rules—great entry point if you want to grow into a full electrician role.
Experienced Drywall Finisher
- Employer: FL-Prime Construction, LLC
- Location: Melbourne, FL and surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour
Work on residential and commercial interiors, handling taping, mudding, sanding, and textures to a pro finish. Ideal if you already have strong drywall skills and want steady, higher-paying field work.
Renovation Lead (Carpenter/Lead Installer)
- Employer: Home Wreckers (family-owned)
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Type: Full-time, 4×10 schedule (Mon–Thu, 7:00am–5:30pm)
- Pay: $21.00 – $28.00 per hour
Lead structural repair and renovation projects, from doors and trim to cabinetry, while directing a helper on site. Great for an experienced carpenter who likes running jobs, reading plans, and staying ahead on materials and timelines.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these often lead to more chances with the same crew.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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