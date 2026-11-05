🚧 Melbourne, FL Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Melbourne’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working with tools and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fresh Coat Painters

Fresh Coat Painters Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role focuses on high-quality prep and painting for homes and businesses, following PCA standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like clean, organized jobsites, and want to keep growing your painting skills.

Employer: Mantle Electric Inc

Mantle Electric Inc Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour

Support licensed electricians on commercial and construction projects while you learn the trade. You’ll handle tools, help with wiring and conduit, and follow safety rules—great entry point if you want to grow into a full electrician role.

Employer: FL-Prime Construction, LLC

FL-Prime Construction, LLC Location: Melbourne, FL and surrounding areas

Melbourne, FL and surrounding areas Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour

Work on residential and commercial interiors, handling taping, mudding, sanding, and textures to a pro finish. Ideal if you already have strong drywall skills and want steady, higher-paying field work.

Employer: Home Wreckers (family-owned)

(family-owned) Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Type: Full-time, 4×10 schedule (Mon–Thu, 7:00am–5:30pm)

Pay: $21.00 – $28.00 per hour

Lead structural repair and renovation projects, from doors and trim to cabinetry, while directing a helper on site. Great for an experienced carpenter who likes running jobs, reading plans, and staying ahead on materials and timelines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these often lead to more chances with the same crew.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.