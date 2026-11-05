💻 Multiple Melbourne, FL IT Roles, Some Paying Near $150K

Melbourne’s tech scene is busy right now, with defense, aviation, and digital agencies all hiring. If you’re into networks, cybersecurity, or web dev, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: L3Harris

L3Harris Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Full-time, (every other Friday off) Salary: Not listed

Tier 2 IP network role supporting FAA programs in a 24/7 Network Operations Control Center. You’ll troubleshoot WAN/LAN, T1/T3, Ethernet, work with carriers, guide Tier 1, and help with site upgrades. Bachelor’s + 2 years (or equivalent experience) and TCP/IP, OSPF/BGP, CCNA are big pluses; U.S. citizenship and ability to get a clearance may be required.

Employer: L3Harris

L3Harris Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Data and reporting–focused role inside the Network Operations Control Center. You’ll review trouble tickets, build daily/weekly/monthly SLA reports, analyze data quality, and support continuous improvement. Great fit if you’re strong with Excel, reporting, and organization. Requires HS + 6 yrs or Associate’s + 2 yrs, and ability to obtain FAA Public Trust.

Employer: Brevard SEM

Location: Melbourne, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, regular business hours

, Monday–Friday, regular business hours Salary: $20–$30 per hour (based on experience)

Hands-on WordPress role at a local digital marketing agency, building and maintaining real client sites. You’ll handle new builds, fixes, performance, some WooCommerce/Shopify, and work closely with designers and marketers. Degree not required; they care more about your portfolio, problem-solving, and willingness to learn.

Employer: Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems

Location: Melbourne, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,400 – $147,600 (primary level range)

Senior cybersecurity role working on major defense/aviation systems. You’ll run security assessments, RMF work, ST&E, security plans, POA&M updates, and help keep complex systems compliant and secure. Requires a Bachelor’s + 5 yrs (or equivalent), a DoD 8140 cert (e.g., Security+ or CISSP), and the ability to hold a U.S. government clearance; Top Secret and special program access are preferred. Relocation assistance may be available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often hire for potential and growth, not just a perfect checklist match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.