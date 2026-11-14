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💰 No permit needed for home projects under $7,500
💰 No permit needed for small home projects under $7,500
If you own a single-family home in Melbourne Beach, you may not need a building permit for smaller projects.
Per FS 553.79(1)(g), the Melbourne Beach Building Department must exempt you or your contractor from getting a building permit for work on your property valued at less than $7,500.
To qualify:
- The owner or owner’s contractor must send a written request for exemption to the Building Department
- Include a copy of the contract
- Include any other documents that show what work will be done and its value
Important: If you start or finish the work before the exemption is approved, you lose the right to claim this exemption and must apply for a permit instead.
So, if you’re planning a smaller project, get the exemption request in before any work begins.
More Info: Qualifying for Building Permit Exemptions - Town o...
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