💰 No permit needed for small home projects under $7,500

If you own a single-family home in Melbourne Beach, you may not need a building permit for smaller projects.

Per FS 553.79(1)(g), the Melbourne Beach Building Department must exempt you or your contractor from getting a building permit for work on your property valued at less than $7,500.

To qualify:

The owner or owner’s contractor must send a written request for exemption to the Building Department

must send a to the Building Department Include a copy of the contract

Include any other documents that show what work will be done and its value

Important: If you start or finish the work before the exemption is approved, you lose the right to claim this exemption and must apply for a permit instead.

So, if you’re planning a smaller project, get the exemption request in before any work begins.